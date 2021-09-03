Indian Army to procure over 100 'SkyStriker' drones for Balakot-type missions

New Delhi: The Indian Army is ready to procure around 100 drones, 'SkyStriker' from a Bengaluru-based company, Alpha Design-led joint venture (JV) involving Israeli firm Elbit Security Sysy Systems (ELSEC).

This could be a big boost to India’s drone arsenal and can not only stave off any future attacks but can also capably carry out air strikes similar to Balakot. The contract worth Rs 100 crore was signed on September 1, according to a report by The Times of India.

A SkyStriker is an Unmanned aircraft system that can acquire and strike operator-designated targets with a a warhead installed in the fuselage. The drones are capable of mass destruction and can carry ammunition atop them and can strike targets from far off distances.

The Elbit systems’ website described SkyStriker as a cost-effective loitering munition that is capable of long-range precise tactical strikes. It can reach a distance of 20 kms within 10 minutes.

The SkyStriker is enabled with latest technology and can provide direct-fire aerial-precision capabilities which will improve performance, situational awareness and survivability of the troops and Special Forces.