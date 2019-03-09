हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ajay Bisaria

Indian envoy to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria to return to Islamabad today

Ajay Bisaria was called to New Delhi for consultations after Pulwama attack.

Indian envoy to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria to return to Islamabad today

NEW DELHI: Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria will be returning to Islamabad on Saturday after having completed his consultations with India in connection with Pulwama terror attack.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said on Friday, "High Commissioner of India to Pakistan, Ajay Bisaria, is returning to Islamabad after having completed his consultations in India. He will reach Islamabad on 9 March 2019 and resume his duties."

 

Bisaria was called to New Delhi for consultations - a move which was mirrored by Pakistan, which called back its High Commissioner to India, Sohail Mahmood on February 18, "for consultations".

The tensions between the two nations escalated after a CRPF convoy moving from Jammu to Srinagar was attacked by a suicide bomber in Lethpora area on the national highway at around 3.15 PM on February 14,  which resulted in the death of at least 40 troopers.

Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) had claimed responsibility for the attack.

Ajay BisariaIndiaPakistanPulwama attackIndian High CommissionMEA
