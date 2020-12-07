Indian High Commission informs UK office of large crowd of protesters, Khalistani flags raised

New Delhi: The Indian High Commission in London reached out to the UK Foreign and Home offices after a large group of protestors staged a demonstration in front of the office building, defying COVID-19 protocols and carrying Khalistani flags.

The gathering was of nearly 3500-4000 people which was in violation of the COVID-19 rule of only 30 protestors and around 700 vehicles had participated at the rally even though permission was sought only for 40 due to the pandemic.

Vishwesh Negi, Minister (Political, Press & Information), Indian high commission in London said, "The developing situation was brought to the attention of the UK Foreign Office and Home Office. London Metropolitan Police managed, controlled and eventually disposed the crowds. We could see that a few violent were arrested."

While taking the permission for the protests they told the authorities that they will be protesting against the new farm laws of India but Khalistani flags were seen at the protests raising fears of anti-India elements behind the agitation.

"As expected, it soon became clear that the gathering was led by anti-India separatists who had taken the opportunity of the farm protests in india to ostensibly back the farmers in India but use the opportunity to pursue their own anti-India agenda," said Negi.

Ahead of the protest, the Metropolitan police had also issued a reminder to the protesters to follow the COVID protocols. The High Commission had raised the concerns of the upcoming protest with UK's metropolitan police earlier.

While this is the first such protest this year infront of the Indian mission, last year saw two major protests after India had revoked the special status for the erstwhile status of Jammu and Kashmir.

That time, most of the protestors were from the Pakistani diaspora, many of whom tried to vandalize the Indian mission by breaking a window pane. The matter was discussed at the highest level with Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi raising the matter with UK PM Boris Johnson, who assured that the incident will not be repeated.

