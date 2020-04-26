हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Indian missions ready to bring back stranded nationals after coronavirus lockdown ends

Before the lockdown was imposed in India, the central govt had evacuated more than 2,000 of its citizens from countries like China, Japan, Italy, and Iran. 

Indian missions ready to bring back stranded nationals after coronavirus lockdown ends

New Delhi: While consultations have started on how to bring back stranded Indians across the world once the lockdown restrictions are relaxed in the future, the Indian missions are ready with the groundwork.

India's Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba earlier this week held a video conference with Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories on the situation of the country-wide lockdown and the resumption of economic activities.

During the meeting, the issue of Indians stranded abroad was also discussed. A govt release said Cabinet Secretary informed that "Ministry of External Affairs has started the process of consultation with the States/UTs to bring back the Indian nationals stranded in various countries."

The final call for this will be taken after getting feedback on the preparedness of the States/UTs to receive such people and taking into consideration all required health precautions which include quarantine and testing facility.

Several Indians have been stranded across the world who cannot return due to the lockdown restrictions. As of now, the Indian missions have told them to stay put and are reaching out to them by providing them food, accommodation, and even ration. 

Before the lockdown was imposed in India, the central govt had evacuated more than 2,000 of its citizens from countries like China, Japan, Italy, and Iran. This also included 48 foreigners, many of them from neighbouring countries - Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives.

The number of COVID-19 cases in India as of 8 AM on Sunday stands at 26,496 with 824 deaths.

Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus newsCoronavirus IndiaCOVID-19
Next
Story

COVID-19 test kits should be made available at lowest cost: Delhi High Court
Corona Meter
  • 26917Confirmed
  • 5914Discharged
  • 826Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M31S

Corona Top 20: Watch top 20 news stories of the day