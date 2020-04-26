Indian missions ready to bring back stranded nationals after coronavirus lockdown ends

New Delhi: While consultations have started on how to bring back stranded Indians across the world once the lockdown restrictions are relaxed in the future, the Indian missions are ready with the groundwork.

India's Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba earlier this week held a video conference with Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories on the situation of the country-wide lockdown and the resumption of economic activities.

During the meeting, the issue of Indians stranded abroad was also discussed. A govt release said Cabinet Secretary informed that "Ministry of External Affairs has started the process of consultation with the States/UTs to bring back the Indian nationals stranded in various countries."

The final call for this will be taken after getting feedback on the preparedness of the States/UTs to receive such people and taking into consideration all required health precautions which include quarantine and testing facility.

Several Indians have been stranded across the world who cannot return due to the lockdown restrictions. As of now, the Indian missions have told them to stay put and are reaching out to them by providing them food, accommodation, and even ration.

Before the lockdown was imposed in India, the central govt had evacuated more than 2,000 of its citizens from countries like China, Japan, Italy, and Iran. This also included 48 foreigners, many of them from neighbouring countries - Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives.

The number of COVID-19 cases in India as of 8 AM on Sunday stands at 26,496 with 824 deaths.