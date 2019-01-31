Indian Navy Commander Deepak Varghese completes Psyclepath 1200 event, qualifies for PBP

Indian Navy Commander, Deepak Varghese, completed the 1,200 km ultra long distance cycling event, Psyclepath 1200, and qualified for the PBP (Paris-Brest-Paris) quadrennial event.

Commander Varghese completed the event on January 29 in 87 hours and 23 minutes.

The event was conducted by Cochin Bikers Club under the aegis of Paris based Audax Club Parisien (ACP) and started on January 25 from Kochi.

The route was chalked via Coimbatore-Salem-Krishnagiri-Vellore-Krishnagiri-Bangalore and back to Kochi covering a total distance of 1,220 km.

The Commander had completed the series of 200 km, 300 km and 400 km BRM earlier this year. By completing this event the officer has qualified to participate in the 19th edition of the PBP to be held in August this year.

Taking to the Indian Navy Twitter handle, its spokesperson tweeted, "#1200kmLRM #PSYCLEPATH1200 #Commander Deepak Varghese of the #IndianNavy completed the 1200Km Ultra Long distance Cycling event on 29 Jan in 87h 23mins. The event #Psyclepath1200 conducted by Cochin Bikers Club under the aegis of Paris based Audax Club Parisien (ACP) started on 25 Jan from Kochi took a route via Coimbatore - Salem- Krishnagiri- Vellore-Krishnagiri-Bangalore and back to Kochi covering a total distance of 1220 km.

"He had completed the series of 200,300 and 400km BRM earlier this year by completing this event the officer has qualified to participate in the 19th edition of the prestigious quadrennial event PBP(Paris-Brest-Paris) to be held in August this year. Well Done Commander Deepak Varghese. More power to you," it added further.