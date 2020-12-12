Indian Railways cancels some trains till January due to fog, farmers' protest - check complete list

New Delhi: Several trains have been cancelled by the Indian Railways due to the dense fog and the farmers' protests taking place at the borders of the national capital from over two weeks now.

"Keeping in mind the convenience of passengers, several trains have been cancelled from December 16 to January 1," Hindustan Times quoted Northeastern railway CPRO Pankaj Kumar as saying.

According to the HT report, here are trains that have been cancelled:

Train number 02571 - Gorakhpur - Anand Vihar terminus will be cancelled on all Wednesdays and Sundays between December 16, 20, 23, 27 and 30, January 3, 6, 10, 13, 17, 20, 24, 27, and 31.

Train number 02572 - Anand Vihar terminus - Gorakhpur will be cancelled on all Mondays and Thursdays between December 17, 21, 24, 28, 31 and January 4, 7, 11, 14, 18, 21, 25 and 28.

Trains that are partially cancelled:

Train number 05004 - Gorakhpur - Kanpur Anwarganj will be partially cancelled from Prayagraj Rambagh to Kanpur between December 16 and January 31.

Train number 05003 - Kanpur Anwarganj - Gorakhpur will be partially cancelled from Anwarganj to Prayagraj Rambagh between December 16 and January 31.

Trains that are affected due to farmers' protests:

Train number 05212 - Amritsar - Darbhanga, scheduled to depart from Amritsar on December 13, stands cancelled.

Train number 04652 - scheduled to depart from Amritsar, will depart from Amritsar-Jayanagar Ambala. It stands partially cancelled between Amritsar - Ambala.

Train number 04651 - scheduled to depart from Jayanagar will be run to Jayanagar - Amritsar Ambala. It stands partially cancelled between Amritsar - Ambala.

