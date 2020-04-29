Indian Railways load over 7.75 lacs tonnes of private foodgrains freight during coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown from March 25 to April 28

Indian Railways continues in its endeavour to ensure the availability of essential commodities like foodgrain across the country through its freight and parcel services during the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19.

In order to ensure that kitchens of all Indian homes continue to function normally, during the lockdown period from March 25 to April 28, more than 7.75 lacs tonnes (303 rakes) of private foodgrains (PFG) freight were loaded across the country compared to about 6.62 lacs tonnes (243 rakes) in 2019 in the same period. Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu are the leading states in private foodgrains (PFG) freight loading.

Indian Railways is making all efforts to ensure that farm products like foodgrains are picked up on time and also to ensure timely supply during the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19. The loading, transportation, and unloading of these essential commodities have been in progress in full swing during the lockdown period.

Indian Railways has also identified routes for Parcel Special Trains since the start of the lockdown for perishable commodities including fruits, vegetables, milk & dairy products, and seeds for agriculture purposes.

Trains are being run even on those routes where demand is less so that no part of the country remains unconnected. Trains have been given en-route stoppages at all feasible locations, so that maximum possible clearance of parcels may be done.