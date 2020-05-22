Indian Railways revises several conditions for 15 pair of special trains: Check here

The Indian Railways on Friday revised several conditions for the fifteen pair of special trains running from May 12. These trains were in addition to the Shramik specials, have been running from May 12 and has only air-conditioned classes i.e. First, Second & Third AC.

The rules will be implemented with effect from the train booking date of May 24 and for the train starting date of May 31.

As per the new norms, the Advance Reservation Period (ARP) of these trains will be increased from 7 days to 30 days. There will not be any tatkal booking for these trains.

RAC/Waiting list tickets will be issued in these trains as per extant instructions applicable. However waitlisted passengers will not be allowed to board these trains as per extant instructions.

The first chart will be prepared at least four hours before the scheduled departure and the second chart shall be prepared at least two hours (unlike the earlier practice of 30 minutes) before scheduled departure. The current booking will be permitted in between first and second chart.

The booking of tickets shall be permissible through computerized PRS counters including Post Offices, Yatri Ticket Suvidha Kendra(YTSK) licensees etc, as well as through on-line booking including authorized agents of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation(IRCTC) and Common Service Centres (CSC).

In the earlier guidelines, it was said that no catering charges will be included in the fare. The provision for pre-paid meal booking, e-catering will be disabled. However, IRCTC will make provision for limited eatables and packaged drinking water on payment basis. There seems to be no change in these guidelines.

The passengers are encouraged to carry their own food and drinking water. Dry, ready-to-eat food and bottled water will be provided on demand, inside the trains on payment basis. All passengers will be compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic passengers are allowed to enter /board the train.