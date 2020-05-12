Indian Railways starts operation of special trains amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

NEW DELHI: Indian Railways on Tuesday (May 12, 2020) restarted the passenger train services with special trains beginning operation from New Delhi connecting various cities like Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

The Indian Railways had on Monday said that it will run at least 30 trains - 15 pairs of return trips which will be carrying passengers from one destination to another. The trains will run from New Delhi railway station to other cities including Mumbai, Bangalore, and Chennai.

Out of these, three trains will run from New Delhi terminating at Dibrugarh, Bengaluru and Bilaspur, and one each from Howrah, Rajendra Nagar (Patna), Bengaluru, Mumbai Central and Ahmedabad which will all terminate at Delhi. It also informed that it will now run 100 'Shramik Special' trains daily to facilitate faster movement of workers, adding that 513 such trains have been operated since May 1 ferrying home over six lakh migrants stranded in various parts of the country amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Here's the full list of trains with timing and destination details:

S.No. Train No From Dep.Time To Arr.Time Frequency 1 2301 Howrah 1705 New Delhi 1000 Daily 2 2302 New Delhi 1655 Howrah 955 Daily 3 2951 Mumbai Central 1730 New Delhi 905 Daily 4 2952 New Delhi 1655 Mumbai Central 845 Daily 5 2957 Ahmedabad 1820 New Delhi 800 Daily 6 2958 New Delhi 2025 Ahmedabad 1005 Daily 7 2309 Rajendranagar (T) (Patna) 1920 New Delhi 740 Daily 8 2310 New Delhi 1715 Rajendranagar (T) (Patna) 530 Daily 9 2691 Bengaluru 2030 New Delhi 555 Daily 10 2692 New Delhi 2115 Bengaluru 640 Daily 11 2424 New Delhi 1645 Dibrugarh 700 Daily 12 2423 Dibrugarh 2110 New Delhi 1015 Daily 13 2442 New Delhi 1600 Bilaspur 1200 Biweekly 14 2441 Bilaspur 1440 New Delhi 1055 Biweekly 15 2823 Bhubaneswar 1000 New Delhi 1045 Daily 16 2824 New Delhi 1705 Bhubaneswar 1725 Daily 17 2425 New Delhi 2110 Jammu Tawi 545 Daily 18 2426 Jammu Tawi 2010 New Delhi 500 Daily 19 2434 New Delhi 1600 Chennai Central 2040 Biweekly (W, F) 20 2433 Chennai Central 635 New Delhi 1030 Biweekly (F, Su) 21 2454 New Delhi 1530 Ranchi 1000 Biweekly (W, S) 22 2453 Ranchi 1740 New Delhi 1055 Biweekly (Th, Su) 23 2414 New Delhi 1125 Madgaon 1250 Biweekly (F, S) 24 2413 Madgaon 1030 New Delhi 1240 Biweekly (M, Su) 25 2438 New Delhi 1600 Secunderabad 1400 Weekly (Sun) 26 2437 Secunderabad 1315 New Delhi 1040 Weekly (Wed) 27 2432 New Delhi 1125 Thiruvananthapuram 525 Triweekly (T, W, Su) 28 2431 Thiruvananthapuram 1945 New Delhi 1240 Triweekly (T, Th, F) 29 2501 Agartala 1900 New Delhi 1120 Weekly (Mon) 30 2502 New Delhi 1950 Agartala 1330 Weekly (Wed)

The India Railways also issued new guidelines for traveling on these special trains from Tuesday (May 12), asking passengers to carry their own food and linen and arrive at stations at least 90 minutes before departure for health screening.

It also said all passengers must wear face masks during the journey and preferably travel light. The Railways, which has announced the resumption of a limited number of passenger services after a hiatus of around 50 days due to the ongoing lockdown, said the trains to ply from Tuesday will be air-conditioned and will run on full-capacity on the Rajdhani routes from Delhi to all major cities.

The first passenger train to roll out after the unprecedented interval in operations is scheduled to leave the New Delhi railway station for Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh at 4 PM on Tuesday. These special trains will only have AC classes i.E. First, second and third AC. Since the trains will be operated amidst a lockdown, only passengers with confirmed e-tickets shall be allowed to enter the stations.

The fares will be equivalent to Rajdhani trains and passengers can book tickets up to seven days in advance. However, no RAC, waiting list ticket or on-board booking by ticket-checking staff will be permitted, the Railways said.

Online cancellation of tickets shall be permitted up to 24 hours before the scheduled departure of the train, but the cancellation charge shall be 50 per cent of the fare. The movement of passengers as well as of the drivers of vehicles transporting them to and from the railway stations shall be allowed on the basis of the confirmed e-tickets, it said.

The Railways said there will be special norms for air-conditioning inside the coaches and temperatures will be kept slightly higher than the usual. Maximum supply of fresh air will be ensured.

The IRCTC website began booking tickets for travel on special trains after 6 pm, two hours behind the schedule due to a technical glitch but all AC-1 and AC-3 tickets for the Howrah-New Delhi train were sold within the first 10 minutes.

By 7:30 PM, 18,000 tickets had been booked for trains departing on May 12, most of them for the Howrah-Delhi route 8900.

The Howrah-New Delhi train is scheduled to begin its journey Tuesday from Howrah at 5:05 pm.

As per the ticket availability on the website, all AC-1 and AC-3 tickets for the Bhubaneswar-New Delhi special train on May 13 were also sold by 6.30 pm.

By 9.15 pm, approximately 30,000 PNRs had been generated and reservations issued to more than 54,000 passengers, the railways said.

According to the timetable issued by the Railways, the trains will run either daily, weekly or bi-weekly from May 12 to 20 as of now. There are no trains scheduled on May 16 and May 19.

Bookings will be available only on the IRCTC website (www.Irctc.Co.In) for the general quota passengers, while bare minimum reservation counters will be open on the routes of these special trains for MPs and freedom fighters among others.

Concessions in ticket fares can only be availed by patients, students, and people with disabilities while no concessions for senior citizens are applicable, the Railways said. Railways has also earmarked reservation quota of two berths in 3AC for Divyangjans and two berths in 1AC and four berths in 2AC for sitting and former MPs, the officials said.

The tickets, officials said, would have details of the 'dos and don'ts' passengers need to follow -- such as arriving at the station at least 90 minutes in advance for screening and use of the Aarogya Setu mobile app. Only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the trains. Also, no 'current booking' will be allowed, the order said.

The Railways has instructed zonal railways to ensure that there are separate entry and exit gates at stations "to the extent feasible" to avoid face-to-face movement of passengers. It also said no stalls or booths on the platforms shall be opened.

All passenger train services were suspended due to a countrywide lockdown since March 25. The Railways later started Shramik Specials to ferry migrant labourers stranded across the country. It, however, has been running freight and parcel services non-stop.

