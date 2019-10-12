Indian Railways to launch 10 ‘Sewa Service' trains on October 15 for better connectivity

NEW DELHI: With an aim to ensure last-mile connectivity to people travelling from smaller towns, the Indian Railways will launch 10 ‘Sewa Service' Trains on October 15.

The Ministry of Railways had recently approved 10 trains under its ‘Sewa service’ initiative for better connectivity between smaller towns and important cities.

The Bhubaneswar-Nayagarh Town express train is one among them. It will run as a daily train with effect from October 15.

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal will start the 'Sewa Service' trains by inaugurating Delhi-Shamli daily passenger train from New Delhi on Tuesday.

Goyal will also flag off other trains through video-conferencing.