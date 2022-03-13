हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Russia-Ukraine crisis

Indian student fighting against Russian forces in Ukraine wants to return, says family

R Sainikhesh of Tamil Nadu joined the Georgian National Legion last month and was fighting against Russian troops after the war broke out last month.

Indian student fighting against Russian forces in Ukraine wants to return, says family
Image credit: ANI

Coimbatore: A 21-year-old aerospace engineering student, who joined the Ukrainian paramilitary force as a volunteer, has expressed his willingness to return home to Coimbatore, according to family sources. R Sainikhesh joined the Georgian National Legion last month and was fighting against Russian troops after the war broke out last month.

The Georgian National Legion is a paramilitary unit formed by mostly ethnic Georgian volunteers fighting on the side of Ukraine in the ongoing war.

His parents came to know only after central intelligence officials met them and sought the details of Sainikhesh some days ago.

The sources said the youth's father Ravichandran had spoken to his son three days ago, during which he had expressed his willingness to return home.

Since Indian officials are closely following the matter, Ravichandran was expecting his son to rejoin them soon, they said.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Russia-Ukraine crisisRussia-Ukraine warUkraineUkraine invasion
Next
Story

UP polls: Victory margin less than 5,000 in 49 seats, lowest margin 203 votes

Must Watch

PT20M11S

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: 'No matter how many troops Russia sends, Ukraine will win', says Zelensky