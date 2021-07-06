Indian student with kidney disorder airlifted from Melbourne, unites with family back home

New Delhi: Overcoming a lot of hurdles amid COVID crisis, 25-year-old Arshdeep Singh, an Indian national, finally reached Delhi on Monday from Melbourne in Australia after being airlifted. Arshdeep has been diagnosed with a life-threatening condition and is suffering from chronic renal failure. For his repatriation, the governments of India and Australia came together he was sent home via a special flight operated by Qantas, which was exclusively dedicated to Arshdeep and had paramedic equipment on board.

Earlier, his mother, Inderjeet Kaur had filed a petition at the Delhi High Court seeking the intervention of the Indian government so that she can meet him in Australia. There has been restriction in the movement between the two countries due to the pandemic. "We are thankful to everyone", Kunwar Singh, bother-in-law of Arshdeep said.

Arshdeep was admitted in St Vincent hospital of Melbourne on June 8. Around the same time, several countries had imposed restrictions for travel to and from India due to the second wave of COVID pandemic. So it took some coordination and knocking on governments' doors so that Arshdeep could come home.

"A good successful exercise. Glad that he's home safely", Indian envoy to Australia Manpreet Vohra told WION.

Indian World Forum played a key role in the issue. Puneet Singh Chandhok , President of Indian World Forum, said, "I am happy to note our efforts have resulted into success. It was a very difficult task initially, as the medical condition of Arshdeep didn’t allow him to travel. But after an effective coordination with his doctors, the Australian government and the Indian government, a solution was found." He added, "Qantas considered the request and facilitated his repatriation free of charge. This gesture of Australian carrier is deeply appreciated."

Arshdeep has been in Australia since 2018 and had gone to the country as a student for higher studies.

Live TV