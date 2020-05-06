India's coronavirus COVID-19 count reaches 49,391, deaths at 1,694

NEW DELHI: The number of coronavirus infection cases in the country reached 49,391, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday morning. This includes 33,514 active cases, and 1,694 deaths due to the COVID-19 infection so far.

However, 14,182 persons have been cured and discharged so far, according to the Health Ministry. One patient has migrated, it said.

Maharashtra reported the most number of cases 15,525 and 617 fatalities followed by Gujarat with a total of 6,245 cases and 368 deaths. The national capital reported 5,104 cases and 64 deaths so far. States which saw a sharp rise in the COVID cases are Tamil Nadu (4,058), Rajasthan (3,158), and Madhya Pradesh (3,049).

The Union Territory Dadar Nagar Haveli entered the list with its first case. No cases had ever been reported from here so far.

Here's the state-wise breakup of COVID-19 cases in India

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/

Migrated Deaths ( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 32 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 1717 589 36 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 43 32 1 5 Bihar 536 142 4 6 Chandigarh 111 21 1 7 Chhattisgarh 59 36 0 8 Dadar Nagar Haveli 1 0 0 9 Delhi 5104 1468 64 10 Goa 7 7 0 11 Gujarat 6245 1381 368 12 Haryana 548 256 6 13 Himachal Pradesh 42 38 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 741 320 8 15 Jharkhand 125 33 3 16 Karnataka 671 331 29 17 Kerala 502 462 4 18 Ladakh 41 17 0 19 Madhya Pradesh 3049 1000 176 20 Maharashtra 15525 2819 617 21 Manipur 2 2 0 22 Meghalaya 12 10 1 23 Mizoram 1 0 0 24 Odisha 175 60 1 25 Puducherry 9 6 0 26 Punjab 1451 133 25 27 Rajasthan 3158 1525 89 28 Tamil Nadu 4058 1485 33 29 Telangana 1096 585 29 30 Tripura 43 2 0 31 Uttarakhand 61 39 1 32 Uttar Pradesh 2880 987 56 33 West Bengal 1344 364 140 Total number of confirmed cases in India 49391* 14183 1694 *States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation *Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

The Northeastern state Tripura reported a sudden spike in the cases and has 43 cases now and has equal number of cases as another Northeast state Assam.

Other states which reported a significant number of cases are Uttar Pradesh (2,880), Andhra Pradesh (1,717), West Bengal (1,344) and Telangana (1,096).

States that reported more than 500 cases are Bihar (536), Haryana (548), Jammu and Kashmir (741), Karnataka (671) and Kerala (502).