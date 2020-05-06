India's coronavirus COVID-19 count reaches 49,391, deaths at 1,694

NEW DELHI: The number of coronavirus infection cases in the country reached 49,391, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday morning. This includes 33,514 active cases, and 1,694 deaths due to the COVID-19 infection so far.
However, 14,182 persons have been cured and discharged so far, according to the Health Ministry. One patient has migrated, it said.
Maharashtra reported the most number of cases 15,525 and 617 fatalities followed by Gujarat with a total of 6,245 cases and 368 deaths. The national capital reported 5,104 cases and 64 deaths so far. States which saw a sharp rise in the COVID cases are Tamil Nadu (4,058), Rajasthan (3,158), and Madhya Pradesh (3,049).
The Union Territory Dadar Nagar Haveli entered the list with its first case. No cases had ever been reported from here so far.
Here's the state-wise breakup of COVID-19 cases in India
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/
Migrated
|Deaths ( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|32
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1717
|589
|36
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|43
|32
|1
|5
|Bihar
|536
|142
|4
|6
|Chandigarh
|111
|21
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|59
|36
|0
|8
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|1
|0
|0
|9
|Delhi
|5104
|1468
|64
|10
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|11
|Gujarat
|6245
|1381
|368
|12
|Haryana
|548
|256
|6
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|42
|38
|2
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|741
|320
|8
|15
|Jharkhand
|125
|33
|3
|16
|Karnataka
|671
|331
|29
|17
|Kerala
|502
|462
|4
|18
|Ladakh
|41
|17
|0
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|3049
|1000
|176
|20
|Maharashtra
|15525
|2819
|617
|21
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|22
|Meghalaya
|12
|10
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|24
|Odisha
|175
|60
|1
|25
|Puducherry
|9
|6
|0
|26
|Punjab
|1451
|133
|25
|27
|Rajasthan
|3158
|1525
|89
|28
|Tamil Nadu
|4058
|1485
|33
|29
|Telangana
|1096
|585
|29
|30
|Tripura
|43
|2
|0
|31
|Uttarakhand
|61
|39
|1
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|2880
|987
|56
|33
|West Bengal
|1344
|364
|140
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|49391*
|14183
|1694
|*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|*Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
The Northeastern state Tripura reported a sudden spike in the cases and has 43 cases now and has equal number of cases as another Northeast state Assam.
Other states which reported a significant number of cases are Uttar Pradesh (2,880), Andhra Pradesh (1,717), West Bengal (1,344) and Telangana (1,096).
States that reported more than 500 cases are Bihar (536), Haryana (548), Jammu and Kashmir (741), Karnataka (671) and Kerala (502).