India's coronavirus COVID-19 recovery rate is 17.48 per cent, 3,252 patients cured so far: Govt

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday asserted that the recovery rate of coronavirus COVID-19 in India is 17.48 per cent, adding that 3,252 patients have been cured so far. "As many as 3,252 people have been cured till now and 705 of them recovered on April 20. This takes our recovery percentage to 17.48," said Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal addressing a press conference in the national capital.

He added that India recorded 1,336 new cases in the last 24 hrs, taking the total number of cases in the country to 18,601.

He also stated that 61 additional districts from 23 states and UTs have not reported any fresh cases in the last 14 days. The four new districts have been included in the list are--Latur, Osmanabad, Hingoli and Washim in Maharashtra.

Aggarwal further said that the Health Minister has sent a letter to all the states and union territories in the country to keep enough blood ready in their respective blood banks and for this measures have also been suggested. Along with this, helpline numbers have also been released for blood donation. The Indian Red Cross has started 24x7 control room in Delhi for blood services. Whoever requires blood or who wants to donate, they can contact these numbers--011 233 59379, 93199 82104, and 93199 8210.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has advised the state governments to not use new rapid antibody test for COVID-19 for two days, saying it will investigate the issue of faulty kits. "Too many variations have been reported in results of rapid test kits and RT-PCR kits. We advise states not to use them for the next two days," R Gangakhedkar, head scientist of ICMR said during the daily press briefing today.

He said that ICMR has received a complaint from a state on April 20 and has so far discussed with three other states. "These kits will be tested and validated in the field by our teams. We will issue a clear-cut advisory in two days. If problems are detected in batches, we will tell the companies for replacement," he said.

He said that a total of 4,49,810 samples for COVID-19 infection have been tested till Tuesday of which 35,852 were done on April 20 and as many as 29,776 samples have been tested in 201 labs under the ICMR network, and 6,076 at 86 private laboratories.

He said the government has created a portal with the master database of healthcare professionals and volunteers. "Till now, details of 1.24 crore human resources of various kinds have been added to it."