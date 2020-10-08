हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India

India's COVID-19 fight 'people-driven', let's unite to fight coronavirus: PM Narendra Modi urges Indians

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India`s COVID-19 fight is “people-driven” and asked the citizens to unite to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India`s COVID-19 fight is “people-driven” and asked the citizens to unite to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

In his clarion call, the Prime Minister said India’s fight against COVID-19 gets strength from COVID warriors, and the country has to continue the momentum and protect the citizens from the virus.

"India`s COVID-19 fight is people-driven and gets great strength from our COVID warriors. Our collective efforts have helped saved many lives. We have to continue the momentum and protect our citizens from the virus. #Unite2FightCorona," the Prime Minister tweeted.

PM Modi asked citizens to remember wearing a mask, wash hands, and practice ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori`to win against COVID-19."

Let us #Unite2FightCorona! Let us always remember: Wear a mask. Wash hands. Follow social distancing. Practice `Do Gaj Ki Doori.` Together, we will succeed. Together, we will win against COVID-19," the PM said in another tweet.

Earlier today, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare tweeted that India`s COVID recoveries have witnessed a steep exponential rise from 50,000 in May to over 57 lakh in October.

"IndiaFightsCorona India`s #COVID Recoveries have witnessed a steep exponential rise - from 50,000 in May to over 57 lakh in October. A high level of more than 75,000 recoveries reported every day. Recoveries are 6.3 times the Active Cases (currently only 13.4% of total cases)," the Ministry tweeted. 

IndiaCoronavirusCOVID-19PM Narendra Modi urges Indians
