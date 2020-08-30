India's COVID-19 recoveries cross 27 lakh; record 10.5 lakh samples tested in 24 hours

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 recoveries on Sunday (August 30, 2020) crossed 27 lakh after 64,935 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. With this, the recovery rate has also improved to 76.61%.

"Recovery of 27,13,933 patients has been made possible because of effective implementation of the Centre conceived and led policy of TESTING aggressively, TRACKING comprehensively through timely surveillance of close contacts,& TREATING effectively through a widening medical care infrastructure across the country," stated the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Notably, the recovered patients are more than 3.5 times the active COVID-19 cases.

On the other hand, India for the first time conducted more than 10.5 lakh coronavirus tests in a single day.

There were 10,55,027 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours across different parts of India.

India's cumulative tests have now crossed 4.14 crore (4,14,61,636).

"The exponential jump in the testing capacity and cumulative tests has resulted in an upsurge in the Tests Per Million. They stand at 30,044 today," said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per reports, there are now 1003 labs in the government sector and 580 private labs. These include:

• Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 811 (Govt: 463 + Private: 348)

• TrueNat based testing labs: 651 (Govt: 506 + Private: 145)

• CBNAAT based testing labs: 121 (Govt: 34 + Private: 87)

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has crossed 35 lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 78,761 fresh cases and 948 deaths.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday morning, the COVID-19 tally in India stands at 35,42,733 cases. Out of the total infections, 7,65,302 are active cases.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-hit state with 7,47,995 cases and 23,775 deaths followed by Tamil Nadu with 4,09,238 cases and 7,050 deaths. Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal and Bihar come next.