India records highest single-day spike of 78,761 COVID-19 cases, total tally cross 35 lakh mark

New Delhi: The coronavirus cases in India has crossed 35 lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 78,761 fresh cases and 948 deaths. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the coronavirus tally in India stands at 35,42,733 cases.

Out of the total cases, 7,65,302 are active ones, including 12,878, which came up in the last 24 hours. A total of 27,13,933 have recovered from the virus so far. With 64,935 recoveries in a day, the recovery rate reached 76.47 percent and the fatality rate was 1.81 percent. So far, 63,498 people have died of the disease.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-hit state with 7,47,995 cases and 23,775 deaths followed by Tamil Nadu with 4,09,238 cases and 7,050 deaths. Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal and Bihar come next.

India achieved a record number of 10,55,027 tests in a single day on Saturday taking the total number of samples tested so far to 4,14,61,636 as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data.

India's COVID-19 cases rose from 20 lakh to 30 lakh in 16 days and 10 lakh to 20 lakh in 21 days.

A total of 1,583 laboratories are conducting Covid-19 tests across the country. Of these, 1,003 are government labs while 580 are private.

A total of 811 laboratories are conducting Real-Time RT-PCR for Covid-19 while the TrueNat Test is being conducted by 651 labs.

On the global front, India still remains the third worst-hit nation. The US and Brazil lead the board with 59,61,094 and 38,46,153 cases, respectively. The total number of cases across the globe has reached 2,49,96,456 while the total fatalities have reached 8,42,499.