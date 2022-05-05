India's Most Trusted Brand 2022: Nationwide Immigration Services

On 30th April, a highly anticipated award ceremony- India's Most Trusted Brands 2022 was conducted at Radisson Blu, New Delhi. Veteran actor Arbaaz Khan presented the awards to the winners.

The award show presented the honour to India's leading and most trusted brands under various categories. The winner under the Immigration category was Mr. Rajiv Arora (Founder and CEO, Nationwide Immigration Services) who received the award for Best Immigration Consultants of India 2022.

Also in the honourable mentions were Mrs. Ishwar Devi (Director, Nationwide Visas) who received the award for Powerful Woman Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 and, Ms. Meenu Arora (Director, Nationwide Visas) for Wonder Woman of the Year Entrepreneur 2022. The awards were given in reference to the company's exponential service and growth in the Immigration industry since its establishment.

As the economy recovers from the effects of the pandemic, so does the demand of immigration. Nationwide Visas have been fulfilling those dreams of applicants from all across India. Since its establishment, Nationwide have been consistently catering to the industry with an impeccable record of successfully assisting their clients in immigrating worldwide. Their team of experts help applicants to immigrate worldwide under the categories of business, residency-by-investment, and citizenship-by-investment. They also provide top-notch services in the areas of work and family visas. The company already has a niche in Canada immigration services, where it assists individuals seeking residency through various immigration pathways.

Nationwide Immigration Services have multiple office branches all over India and Canada, with their head-office being situated in New Delhi. Recently, they opened their new on-site branches in Gurugram, Noida, Hyderabad and Bangalore. Receiving the award Mr. Rajiv Arora (CEO and Managing Director) says, “I could not have imagined this tremendous growth without my team and my mother who play an exceptional role in helping the company achieve such heights”.

The company is also known as Canada PR masters and fairly so. They have a niche in dealing with Canada's Permanent Residency Visa and have processed hundreds of PR visa applications successfully. With a reputation as one of the greatest immigration service providers, Nationwide Visas is a one-stop solution for all Canada Visa immigration questions. Whether you wish to migrate to Canada through the Express Entry, the PNP programs, or business and study visa categories, Nationwide Immigration Services can help you achieve your immigration dream.

Last year, Nationwide Visas received the third edition of International Fame Awards for the Team Brand Icon award for Best Immigration Consultants in India. Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood bestowed this honour to Mr. Arora for the outstanding service that his company is providing in the Indian immigration industry. Earlier too, Nationwide Visas have earned honourable mention by Forbes for being one of the top immigration consultants in Indian market and have been awarded Best Immigration Consultants in India for Canada along with Most Trusted Visa Brand in India (2018).

The organisation has worked tirelessly in this last decade for these monumental achievements for their continued and approachable solutions to visa and immigration. And hence have become the No.1 choice for all immigration related services.

