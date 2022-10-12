Influencer Brinda Shah spills her fitness and diet secrets

There is no denying that Brinda Shah is a source of inspiration for many! She is known for her dedication towards a healthy lifestyle and her social media proves the same. Recently, she gave out major fitness inspiration with her intense workout video in collaboration with Fitternity. She has by far garnered over 100k views since that video was posted.

But the question is, how is she so fit? Don't you want to know? Well, we got a chance to connect to the influencer and get the answers! So, be prepared as we are going to reveal the fitness secrets and diet plans of Brinda Shah!

1. Could you share something with us about your diet plan? What do you include on your plate?

Having a glass of room-temperature water and another glass of hot water with lemon is the first thing that I do in the morning. I include fruits and pre-soaked nuts for breakfast. For an energy-stabilizing lunch, I commence with a steamed salad followed by sabzi and Jowar Rotis. For dinner, I prefer to keep it simple and nutritious by having soup and veggies.

2. What kind of meals do you prefer and do you believe in cheat days?

I prefer having Jain meals because they are light, easily digestible, placid for the mind and are the best way to stay healthy. I also love exploring various other cuisines on my cheat days. Dosa- sambar, pasta and Gujarati thali are some of my favourite dishes as it’s so rich and flavourful. Along with that, a classic chocolate cake satiates my sweet cravings on a cheat day.

3. Amid your hectic schedule how do you ensure eating good and healthy food?

Prioritising health is important for me as I don’t think I would be able to enjoy life to the fullest if I don’t stay healthy. I follow Jain principles where in I avoid eating food after sunset. Also, given the scientific reason that one’s body takes 3–4 hours to digest food, eating early helps the digestive system stay healthy. Whenever I am travelling or shooting I always carry a small tiffin with healthy food so that I don’t have to binge on junk snacks when I’m outside.

4. What does your fitness routine look like?

I like to mix up my routine with different forms of workouts so that it doesn’t get boring for me. My basic routine involves cardio, functional training, kickboxing, and yoga. I'm a strong advocate for kickboxing and for a good reason. It not only supports heart health and maintains weight but also improves balance and strength.

Brinda Shah is a true fitness enthusiast who aims to adopt a vegan lifestyle. She also enjoys going on wellness retreats and has collaborated with Patanjali Wellness Center (Atmabodh), and Moksha Naturopathy, where she has covered her wellness journey. It's interesting to see how a young influencer like Brinda lays emphasis on mindful eating and pushes her limits to lead a fit and healthy lifestyle.

