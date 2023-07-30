Inhumane Act Exposed: Mentally Challenged Son Chained by Father in Haryana

A disturbing and inhumane incident has come to light in Narnaul, Haryana, where a mentally challenged son was found chained by his own father. The distressing scene was captured in a viral video that shocked netizens and prompted swift action from the authorities. Locals in the Narnaul area discovered the mentally weak boy bound with iron chains and quickly shared the video on social media platforms, sparking outrage.

The heart-wrenching footage caught the attention of the Narnaul City Police, who immediately dispatched a team to the location. Upon arrival, the police found the boy chained with a padlock. After breaking the lock, the officers rescued the boy and initiated a conversation with him. The child revealed that he is from Basant Bihar and that his father kept him chained inside their home.

The father, identified as Suresh, was subsequently charged under the Juvenile Justice Act. Further investigations are underway to unravel all aspects of this distressing incident.

