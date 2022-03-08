International Women's Day: PM Narendra Modi narrates story of women's contribution in 1971 war- Read here

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi at a seminar on International Women's Day in Kutch, praised the women of Kutch recognising their role in the war of 1971. Addressing the virtual seminar of women saints at Dhordo in Kutch district of Gujarat PM said, "In the war of 1971, our airfield in Bhuj was destroyed by enemies; then the women of Kutch made an airstrip overnight without caring about their lives, for the convenience of the Indian Army's fight. It's historic."

PM Modi asserted that the country's top priority is to improve the lives of women and ensure their full participation in India's development journey. He said in India, which considers the Earth as mother, progress of women will further empower and strengthen the nation.

"In a nation which considers this Earth as mother, the progress of women always gives strength to the empowerment of the nation. Today, the priority of the country is on improving the lives of women. The priority of the country today is to ensure full participation of women in India's development journey," he said. Over 500 women saints attended the seminar.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV