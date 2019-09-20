INX Media case: CBI opposes Chidambaram's bail plea, next hearing on September 23

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday opposed the bail plea of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in connection with the INX Media alleged corruption case. Opposing his bail plea in the Delhi High Court, the CBI counsel said that if he is given bail, it will set a wrong precedent and this might influence the outcome of the investigation against him.

CBI, in its reply to the court, said, ''Probe held so far reveals that accused, while working as Finance Minister, demanded illegal gratification against which payments were made in India & overseas to accused and his son Karti by Indrani Mukherjee & Pratim Mukherjee.''

On Thursday, the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi had extended the judicial custody of P Chidambaram in the INX media case till October 3. Hearing on his bail plea is scheduled to be held on September 23.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar allowed the counsels representing Chidambaram to get a few documents signed by their clients, including a parliament pass for his driver and a letter to the PNB bank manager for his bank account statement.

Chidambaram was produced before the court at the end of his 14-day custody in connection with the case.

He was arrested by the CBI on August 21 and was in its custody till September 5. The agency, through its counsel Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, moved an application in the court seeking an extension of Chidambaram`s judicial custody.

Kapil Sibal, representing the accused, strongly opposed the application. One of the counsels appearing for Chidambaram also moved an application seeking regular check-up and adequate supplement diet for his client in jail, asserting that he is facing various ailments and has lost some weight during his jail-term.

Sibal requested the court to allow Chidambaram to be medically examined in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Chidambaram is facing probe in cases registered by both the CBI and the ED pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the Union finance minister.