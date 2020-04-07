IRCTC suspends bookings for its 3 private trains till April 30, amid nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus COVID-19

Amid the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus COVID-19, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), subsidiary of the Indian Railways, which runs three private trains in the country has decided to suspend their services till April 30, officials said on Tuesday.

The IRCTC further added that all the passengers who booked tickets on these trains will get a full refund. Earlier, the IRCTC had suspended bookings till April 14, the end of 21-day lockdown.

IRCTC runs three trains as of now, two Tejas trains and 1 Kashi Mahakal Express, added an IRCTC spokesperson. While the Kashi Mahakal Express runs on the Varanasi-Indore route, the Tejas trains run on the Lucknow-New Delhi and the Ahmedabad-Mumbai routes. It has cancelled the operation of the private train between April 15-30 and so the bookings in these trains have been closed again.

Officials said the decision to not run the trains till April 30 was taken keeping in mind that the cases of coronavirus in the country were increasing by the day.