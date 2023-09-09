At the opening of the G20 Summit, a significant message was sent as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nameplate read "Bharat," amidst the ongoing debate between "Bharat" and "India." The decision to replace "India" with "Bharat" in President Droupadi Murmu's invitation to world leaders has ignited a political dispute. Speculations abound that an upcoming special session of Parliament will formalize this shift.

"Bharat" on Global Stage

"Bharat" is prominently featured in a G20 booklet for foreign delegates, titled "Bharat, The Mother Of Democracy." The booklet asserts that "Bharat" is the country's official name, as stated in the Constitution and historical discussions from 1946-48.

Opposition's Attack

The opposition has fiercely criticized the government, accusing it of distorting history and fostering division within India. Members of the INDIA bloc contend that this move is against the nation's unity.

Government's Defense

In response, BJP leaders argue that the opposition's stance is anti-national and unconstitutional, citing Article 1 of the Constitution. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan applauds the use of "Bharat" as a statement against colonial mindset, expressing pride in the country's official name.