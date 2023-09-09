trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2659888
NewsIndia
PM NARENDRA MODI

It's Bharat On Global Stage! PM Narendra Modi's Nameplate Sends BIG MESSAGE At G20

"Bharat" is prominently featured in a G20 booklet for foreign delegates, titled "Bharat, The Mother Of Democracy."

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 01:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

It's Bharat On Global Stage! PM Narendra Modi's Nameplate Sends BIG MESSAGE At G20

At the opening of the G20 Summit, a significant message was sent as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nameplate read "Bharat," amidst the ongoing debate between "Bharat" and "India." The decision to replace "India" with "Bharat" in President Droupadi Murmu's invitation to world leaders has ignited a political dispute. Speculations abound that an upcoming special session of Parliament will formalize this shift.

"Bharat" on Global Stage


"Bharat" is prominently featured in a G20 booklet for foreign delegates, titled "Bharat, The Mother Of Democracy." The booklet asserts that "Bharat" is the country's official name, as stated in the Constitution and historical discussions from 1946-48.

Opposition's Attack

The opposition has fiercely criticized the government, accusing it of distorting history and fostering division within India. Members of the INDIA bloc contend that this move is against the nation's unity.

Government's Defense

In response, BJP leaders argue that the opposition's stance is anti-national and unconstitutional, citing Article 1 of the Constitution. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan applauds the use of "Bharat" as a statement against colonial mindset, expressing pride in the country's official name.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train