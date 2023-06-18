It's Freebies Vs Freebies As BJP, Congress Woo Voters In Poll-Bound Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Around five months before the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, it`s raining freebies and "guarantees" for voters. While AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched grand-old party`s poll campaign in Jabalpur on Monday with five "gurarantees" if voted to power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the state on June 27 and sound poll bugle.





Both, the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress in the state have prepared a long list of announcements to woo voters. Apparently, both sides have been competing for making a bigger announcements. The BJP, led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, has implemented `Ladli Behna Yojana` and upgraded its another previous scheme `Ladli Laxmi Yojana 0.2`, the scheme which had earned a tag of `Mama` (maternal uncle) for Chief Minister Chouhan.The BJP had recently made two more promises to farmers - waiving off interest of farmers loan amount, increasing amount provided by the state government under `Kisan Samman Yojana` by Rs 2,000 per year. With this, the farmers in Madhya Pradesh will receive Rs 12,000 (Rs 6000 from the Centre and Rs 6,000 from state govt) in three installments. These fresh announcements were made in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh a couple of days back.Addressing the Vijay Shankhnaad rally in Jabalpur, Priyanka announced five "guarantees" which will be fulfilled if the Congress comes to power. The five poll promises are: Rs 1,500 monthly payment for women, provision of gas cylinders for Rs 500, free 100 units of electricity and slashing of electricity bills by half for 200 units, the introduction of the old pension scheme and and farm loan waiver.Overall, both parties are competing with each other in offering freebies ahead of polls, leaving the voters to decide which one will be better. In other words, the BJP has so far, promised to provide a direct cash amount up to Rs 24,000 per year (Rs 12000 for women and 12000 to farmers). While, the Congress has estimated to offer Rs 25,000 per year, including Rs 18,000 per year under its `Nari Samman Yojana` and subsidised LPG cylinder at Rs 500.The election manifestos of both the parties - BJP and the Congress, who will be in direct contest in the state Assembly polls, are still under preparation and therefore the cash amounts and other promises are likely to increase. Chouhan, who was given the tag of "ghoshna machine" (announcement machine) by the Opposition, has now announced to increase the amount of financial assistance under `Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojana` from Rs 49,000 to Rs 51,000.Notably, the elections to the 230-member Assembly in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled to be held by the end of this year. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seeking to retain power, while the opposition Congress is endeavouring to wrest power from the saffron party.