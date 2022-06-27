NewsIndia
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION 2022

'It's not Draupadi Murmu vs Yashwant Sinha but HATRED vs...', Rahul Gandhi on Presidential polls 2022

Presidential Election 2022: Yashwant Sinha filed his nomination in the presence of a host of leaders including Rahul Gandhi himself, Sharad Pawar, and Akhilesh Yadav and Farooq Abdullah on Monday, ANI reported.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 04:51 PM IST

Trending Photos

'It's not Draupadi Murmu vs Yashwant Sinha but HATRED vs...', Rahul Gandhi on Presidential polls 2022

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that the Presidential Election between NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu and opposition’s Yashwant Sinha is a fight between “Communalism and Secularism.” The leader made the statement while interacting with the media after opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha filed his nomination in the presence of a host of leaders including Rahul Gandhi himself, Sharad Pawar, and Akhilesh Yadav and Farooq Abdullah, ANI reported. “All opposition parties unitedly supported Yashwant Sinha, of course, we support the individual but the real fight is between 2 ideologies. RSS's ideology of anger & hatred and other ideology of compassion of all opposition parties standing together,” ANI quoted Gandhi as saying.

After filing the nomination, Gandhi and Sinha both paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar statue inside Parliament premises.

Watch!

Sinha, a former bureaucrat and a union minister during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, was decided as the joint candidate for the presidential election on June 21 at a meeting of several opposition leaders.

He is likely to launch his campaign from June 28 from Chennai in Tamil Nadu and will cover the southern states of Kerala and Karnataka as well during his first round of campaigning.

Top opposition leaders including NCP supremo Pawar, Congress leaders Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh and Rajasthan Chief minister Ashok Gehlot, TMC's Abhishek Banerjee and Saugata Roy, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, DMK's Tiruchi Siva and A Raja, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief minister Farooq Abdullah, CPI-M' Sitaram Yechury and CPI's D Raja, were also present.

Rashtriya Lok Dal's Jayant Chaudhary, Rashtriya Janata Dal's Misa Bharti, Revolutionary Socialist Party's N K Premchandran and Indian Union Muslim League's Mohammed Bashir and NCP's Praful Patel were also present. NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu filed her nomination papers last week.

Presidential Election 2022Yashwant SinhaDraupadi MurmuRahul GandhiNDA

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Lessons that can be learnt from revolt in Shiv Sena
DNA Video
DNA: 'Political tourism' in flood-ravaged Assam
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - Supreme Court gives clean chit to Modi
DNA Video
DNA: Will Uddhav Thackeray also not be able to save Shiv Sena?
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - SC verdict exposes conspirators
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court's historic verdict on Gujarat riots
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - SC mentions Sudhir Chaudhary in its decision
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 24, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why silence over 100 deaths in Assam floods?
DNA Video
DNA: Inspiring story of youth on Agnipath