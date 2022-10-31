J-K: Pakistani-origin terrorist killed by army, infiltration bid foiled in Kupwara
After the terrorist was neutralised, Kashmir Zone Police informed in a tweet that search ops in the area are still going on.
- A Pakistani terrorist was killed by the army in North Kashmir
- Search ops in the area are still going on
-
-
-
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Jammu Kashmir Police claimed that a Pakistani terrorist was killed by the army along Keran sector in Kupwara district of North Kashmir.
Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet wrote, "One Pakistani terrorist/infiltrator got neutralized by Army in Keran Sector (Jumagund area) in Kupwara district. Search ops in the area is still going on. Further details shall follow".
One #Pakistani #terrorist/infiltrator got #neutralised by Army in Keran Sector (Jumagund area) in #Kupwara district. Search ops in the area is still going on. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 31, 2022
Meanwhile, police said two terrorist associates affiliated with Lashkar-i-Toiba outfit have been arrested by a joint team of forces from the Kellar area of Shopian in South Kashmir.
They have been identified as Gowhar Manzoor Bhat and Abid Hussain Nanda both residents of Drabgam Pulwama. One pistol, a grenade, 10 rounds, and Rs 60000 have been recovered from their possession.
Live Tv
More Stories