Jammu & Kashmir Police is inviting bids for tender to hire choppers for faster mobility

Jammu and Kashmir Police have floated a tender to invite bids from registered aviation companies as the department will soon rent helicopters for faster mobility of its forces. The same was confirmed by an official. “Flight operations are required for carrying police officers and central armed paramilitary force (CAPF) officials in all sectors of J-K, as well as for other emergent purposes,” J&K Police said. The tender is floated to hire a minimum of three light helicopters, which will be used to fly in Jammu & Kashmir by the police on a ‘leave and license' basis. These helicopters will be hired for a period of three years.

The J&K Police will lease the choppers from January 16, 2023, to January 16, 2026, officials said. Officials also said the helicopters will be integrated in the 'disaster management plan (DMP)' and 'emergency response plan (ERP)' being prepared by the police.

"All the helicopters at Srinagar and Jammu helipad will be integrated into the ERP," officials said.

The operations will be carried out daily with the least inconvenience to the police subject to fair weather conditions and clear visibility of the range, it said, adding that the company will offer at least two airworthy double engine light helicopters.

The company shall be required to park one operating helicopter at Srinagar -Jammu helipad as per the requirement. The operator should be in a position to put immediately in place an additional stand by helicopter in the event of an emergency, it added.

With inputs from PTI.