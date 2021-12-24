J-K: Security forces arrest 2 terror associates in Budgam district

Srinagar: Budgam Security forces on Friday (December 24) arrested two individuals linked with the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Jammu and Kashmir`s Budgam district.

The arrests were made in a joint operation by the police, counter insurgency force Rashtriya Rifles, and the CRPF in Chadoora area of Budgam district, officials said.

"The arrested persons are Imran Majeed Khandey and Aqib Amin, both resident of Mochwa in Budgam. Two hand grenades, two AK-47 magazines, 30 AK-47 rounds and incriminating material of LeT were recovered from them," said police.

Friday`s arrests have been made a day after two persons were arrested as terror associates in Magam area of the same district.

During preliminary investigation, it surfaced that both the arrested terrorist associates have been in touch with LeT commanders and were involved in providing logistics, shelter ad transportation of arms and ammunition in the areas of Mochwa, Kralpora, Chattergam, Sathsoo, Nowgam, Chadoora and other adjacent areas of the district.

