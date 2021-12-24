White Christmas: Kashmir witness highest tourist footfall in ten years amid festivities

Gulmarg: Tourists in Kashmir Valley are witnessing a dream-like White Christmas holiday as key destinations like Gulmarg and Pahalgam is covered with fresh snowfall. The festivities are considered to be a blessing during the snow season in the union territory.

Hotels and guest houses across the region are fully booked for Christmas and New year's as there is a heavy footfall of tourists during the festive season.

''I am extremely happy to be here, I have now realized why people call this place paradise. I have come with my family and I am feeling so good that I have never felt so good in my life. These are breath-taking visuals. We are here on Christmas and we are feeling extremely blessed to be here. I feel as if I am in a movie. '' said Shail Kaushal, Tourists.

Some of the tourists were so mesmerized by the visuals that they started dancing in the snow. Several were seen singing while throwing snow at each other.

''I am loving it here; I have come with my whole family. It's one of the best places in India and my kids are enjoying the best. We have specially come for the Christmas and show them white Christmas. '' said Yejwan Kaushal, a tourist in J&K.

The tourist arrivals have broken all the previous records of winter tourism in Kashmir Valley. It's the highest tourist arrival in the last ten years in Kashmir, especially to these hill stations like Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonamarg.