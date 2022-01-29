हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

J-K: Terrorists kill policeman in Kashmir's Anantnag

The attack left the cop critically injured and he was shifted quickly to Government Medical Collage Anantnag, but he succumbed on the way to the hospital.

J-K: Terrorists kill policeman in Kashmir&#039;s Anantnag
Image credit: ANI

Kashmir: A policeman was shot dead by suspected terrorists in the Anantnag district of south Kashmir. IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar confirming the incident said that head constable Ali Mohammad son Ghulam Qadir Ganie was fired upon by unknown terrorists at his home Hassapora village.

The attack left the cop critically injured and he was shifted quickly to Government Medical Collage Anantnag, but he succumbed on the way to the hospital. Doctors declared him bought dead. 

Meanwhile, security forces rushed to spot and cordoned the area and massive searches are launched to nab the attackers.
it is the second incident in the last 24 hours in Kashmir of attack on a policeman. yesterday in Srinagar Batamaloo area one policeman was targeted by unknown terrorists but the bullet didn’t hit him, and he escaped unhurt.
 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jammu and KashmirAttackTerrorist
Next
Story

Clear sky greets Delhi as Beating Retreat Ceremony begins at Vijay Chowk

Must Watch

PT10M50S

Home Minister Amit Shah's door to door campaign canceled in Muzaffarnagar