J-K: Terrorists kill policeman in Kashmir's Anantnag

Kashmir: A policeman was shot dead by suspected terrorists in the Anantnag district of south Kashmir. IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar confirming the incident said that head constable Ali Mohammad son Ghulam Qadir Ganie was fired upon by unknown terrorists at his home Hassapora village.

The attack left the cop critically injured and he was shifted quickly to Government Medical Collage Anantnag, but he succumbed on the way to the hospital. Doctors declared him bought dead.

Meanwhile, security forces rushed to spot and cordoned the area and massive searches are launched to nab the attackers.

it is the second incident in the last 24 hours in Kashmir of attack on a policeman. yesterday in Srinagar Batamaloo area one policeman was targeted by unknown terrorists but the bullet didn’t hit him, and he escaped unhurt.



