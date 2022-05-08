हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Khalistani flag

Jai Ram Thakur should be sacked: AAP after Khalistani flags found on Himachal Pradesh Assembly's gate

Calling the Khalistani flags on the walls of Himachal Pradesh Assembly a “huge security failure”, Manish Sisodia tweeted, “Khalistani flag at Himachal Legislative Assembly building is a huge failure of security arrangements. The Chief Minister of Himachal should resign immediately or the central government should immediately sack the Jai Ram Thakur government.” 

Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: After Khalistani flags and posters were found on the main gate and boundary walls of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Dharamshala on Sunday (May 8), the AAP attacked the ruling BJP in the state and asked how will its government save the people of the country when it “failed in ensuring national security”.

Taking to Twitter, AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia slammed the Himachal Pradesh government and said that either Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur resign “immediately” or the Union government “sack” him. 

In an apparent reference to Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga’s arrest by the Punjab police on Friday and then release by the Delhi police the same day, Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi, “The entire BJP is trying to save one goon, and Khalistani left putting up flags there (at the gate of Himachal Pradesh Assembly complex).” 

“The government which cannot save the Legislative Assembly, how will it save the people. This is a matter of Himachal's respect, security of the country. The BJP government has completely failed,” he added. 

Calling the Khalistani flags on the walls of Himachal Pradesh Assembly a “huge security failure”, the AAP leader said in another tweet, “Khalistani flag at Himachal Legislative Assembly building is a huge failure of security arrangements. The Chief Minister of Himachal should resign immediately or the central government should immediately sack the Jai Ram Thakur government.” 

Earlier today, Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur condemned the "cowardly act", assuring the incident will be probed. SP Kangra, Khushal Sharma, told ANI that the flags might have been put up late at night or early Sunday morning. 

"We have removed the Khalistan flags from the Vidhan Sabha gate. It could be an act of some tourists from Punjab. We are going to register a case today," he said. 

(With agency inputs)

