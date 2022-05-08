New Delhi: Khalistani flags and posters were found on the main gate and boundary walls of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Dharamshala on Sunday (May 8, 2022) morning, the ANI news agency reported.

SDM Dharamshala said that they are investigating the matter and that it is like a "wake-up call" to work with more alertness.

#WATCH Khalistan flags found tied on the main gate & boundary wall of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Dharamshala today morning pic.twitter.com/zzYk5xKmVg — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2022

"We are inquiring about the matter and a case will be registered under relevant sections of the Himachal Pradesh Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1985. This is like a wake-up call for us to work with more alertness," SDM Dharamshala Shilpi Beakta told ANI.

SP Kangra, Khushal Sharma, told ANI news agency that it might have been put up late night or early Sunday morning.

"We have removed the Khalistan flags from the Vidhan Sabha gate. It could be an act of some tourists from Punjab. We are going to register a case today," he added.