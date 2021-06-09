Jaipal Bhullar killed in police shootout, Rs 70 lakh, pistols, mobile phones recovered from encounter site

New Delhi: Punjab police on Wednesday (June 9) gunned down two gangsters, who were involved in killing policemen, in an operation in Kolkata. Gangsters Jaipal Singh Bhullar and Jaspreet Singh, who were wanted in the murder of two Assistant Sub Inspectors in Punjab, were killed by the police force in an operation in Kolkata.

Acting on a tip-off, the Punjab police team with help from the Kolkata police shot dead Bhullar and Singh. Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta confirmed to PTI that both men were killed in Kolkata. A team of Punjab police's Organised Crime Control Unit (OCCU) was involved in the operation.

Two ASIs - Bhagwan Singh and Dalwinderjit Singh - were shot dead at the new grain market at Jagraon in Ludhiana district on May 15. Earlier on May 10, one of the ASIs were attacked by the dreaded criminal at a Check Point in Chandigarh.

Punjab Police's Organised Crime Control Unit (OCCU) kickstarted an operation which they named 'Jack' to nab Jaipal Singh Bhullar. The police got a big breakthrough when they arrested two accused who were involved in the attack on the ASI. Total four people were arrested in Gwalior, among which two were involved in the attack. The team carried out their investigation and launched manhunt in several states.

After monitoring the CCTV footage, they began tracing a black Honda Accord car and took out its details. The police came to know that the car owner hails from West Bengal.

Later, the police found out that Jaipal Singh Bhullar was staying in a residential complex in Newtown area in Kolkata, and had arms and weapons with him.

Police claim among other crimes, Bhullar had looted Rs 1.3 cr from a cash van, Rs 35 lakhs from an ATM van and approximately 33 kg gold from Ludhiana.

On Wednesday, the Bengal Police along with OCCU launched out an operation during which Bhullar and his associate Jaspreet Singh were killed.

The Punjab Police had announced a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on Jaipal Bhullar and Rs 5 lakh on Jaspreet Kharar. They were part of 31 A-listed gangsters of Punjab. They were involved in cross border drug smuggling and heroine smuggling from across the border.

The police recovered four pistols, 5 improvised arms, 89 round ammunition, Rs 7 lakh cash and mobile phones from the encounter site.

Live TV