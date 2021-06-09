Breaking news: 2 Punjab-based wanted criminals gunned down in shootout in Kolkata, STF at spot

New Delhi: In a big major update, two Punjab-based most-wanted criminals were on Wednesday (June 9 ) gunned down amidst a shootout at a residential complex in New Town in Kolkata, West Bengal. No official statement from Punjab Police has been released in this regard yet.

A team of STF raided a residential complex in New Town in Kolkata where the two dreaded wanted criminals from Punjab were hiding. In the shootout, both the criminals were gunned down by STF.

According to reports, Jaipal Singh Bhullar, wanted in connection with the killing of two assistant sub-inspectors in Jagraon, was among the two people killed in the encounter. He was wanted in Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh for over 40 cases related to robbery, murder, extortion, kidnapping among others. However, details regarding the two are yet to be shared by police.

Meanwhile, senior STF officials are present at the spot.

