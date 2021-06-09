हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kolkata shootout

Breaking news: 2 Punjab-based wanted criminals gunned down in shootout in Kolkata, STF at spot

A team of STF raided a residential complex in New Town in Kolkata where the two dreaded wanted criminals from Punjab were hiding. In the shootout, both the criminals were gunned down by STF. 

Breaking news: 2 Punjab-based wanted criminals gunned down in shootout in Kolkata, STF at spot
Representational Image

New Delhi: In a big major update, two Punjab-based most-wanted criminals were on Wednesday (June 9 ) gunned down amidst a shootout at a residential complex in New Town in Kolkata, West Bengal. No official statement from Punjab Police has been released in this regard yet.

A team of STF raided a residential complex in New Town in Kolkata where the two dreaded wanted criminals from Punjab were hiding. In the shootout, both the criminals were gunned down by STF. 

According to reports, Jaipal Singh Bhullar, wanted in connection with the killing of two assistant sub-inspectors in Jagraon, was among the two people killed in the encounter. He was wanted in Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh for over 40 cases related to robbery, murder, extortion, kidnapping among others. However, details regarding the two are yet to be shared by police. 

Meanwhile, senior STF officials are present at the spot.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kolkata shootoutKolkataWest BengalSTFMamata BanerjeeBidhannagarCriminals
Next
Story

Delhi Police busts gang for cheating 5 lakh people of Rs 150 crore through fake app, 11 held

Must Watch

PT4M59S

Bollywood Breaking: Are filmmakers upset from Kartik Aaryan?