Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist Sajjad Bhat, owner of car used in Pulwama attack, killed in J&K's Anantnag

SRINAGAR: Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) terrorist Sajjad Ahmad Bhat was killed by security forces killed in an encounter in Marhama area of Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. It is to be noted that Sajjad's car was used in February 14 Pulwama attack on the CRPF convoy which resulted in the martyrdom of 40 CRPF personnel.

Soon after the Pulwama attack, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had said that the Maruti Eeco car used in the cowardly attack was owned by Sajjad. The Jaish terrorist had gone missing after the February 14 attack. He was a resident of Marhama area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Nearly two weeks after Pulwama attack, Sajjad's picture brandishing an AK-47 rifle was circulated on the social media and it was confirmed that he had joined the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad. Sajjad had joined a fidayeen squad of JeM and was given the code name ‘Afzal Guru’.

Security forces launched an operation on Tuesday morning in Marhama area after receiving intelligence inputs that some terrorists were hiding in the area. Sajjad and one of his accomplice, who was also killed in the encounter, opened fire at the forces, forcing them to retaliate. Two soldiers also got injured in the gunfight and one of the injured soldiers later succumbed to his injuries. Before joining JeM, the 22-year-0ld Sajjad was a student at Siraj-ul-Uloom school in Shopian. Sources told Zee News that he was in touch with terrorists for the last two year.

The NIA had conducted raids at Sajjad’s home, school and houses of his relatives after Pulwama attack but he went into hiding after the attack. The Eeco car used by Jaish's terrorist in Pulwama attack had chassis number MA3ERLF1SOO183735 and engine number G12BN164140. The NIA had found during its probe that the car was sold in 2011 to Md Jaleel Ahmed Haqani, resident of Heaven Colony, Anantnag. Sajjad had bought the vehicle on February 4, 2019 and had brought it to Pulwama from Anantnag. The NIA had also said after bringing the car to Pulwama, Sajjad and Adil Dar, who carried out the suicide attack on CRPF convoy, had packed it with Improvised Explosive Device. The NIA had also said that Sajjad and Dar knew each other and both were in touch with Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists.

It is to be noted that security forces have launched a major crackdown on Jaish terrorists after Pulwama attack and have succeeded in killing many top commanders of the banned terrorist group.