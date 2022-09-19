NewsIndia
MAHARAJA HARI SINGH

Jammu and Kashmir declares Maharaja Hari Singh's birthday as annual holiday

Jammu and Kashmir administration officially declares September 23 as annual holiday to mark the birthday of last Dogra ruler of J&K. 

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir administration declared September 23, the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh an annual holiday in the union territory on Monday (September 19). The Administration of the Union Territory released the an official notice to declare the birthday of the last ruling Maharaja of the former princely state of Jammu and Kashmir, Maharaja Hari Singh as the annual holiday.

"To commemorate the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh ji, 23rd of September every year shall be observed as a holiday in government offices and educational institutions across the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir under the Negotiable Instruments Act 1881," read the notification issued by the General Administration department reads.

Last week, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had announced the decision to observe the birthday of the last Dogra ruler of J&K as a public holiday. ALSO WATCH- Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi engages in snake boat race in Kerala

