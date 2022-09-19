NewsIndia
RAHUL GANDHI

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi engages in snake boat race in Kerala- Watch video

Rahul Gandhi kick-started the 12th day of his 3500 km long Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala's Alappuzha district and participated in the traditional snake boat race.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 05:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

New Delhi: Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday (September 19) participated in a snake boat race exhibition in Punnamada lake of Kerala. Rahul Gandhi kick-started the 12th day of his "Bharat Jodo Yatra" Rahul Gandhi was in Kerala's Alappuzha district where he met fisher folks discussed various issued and participated in Kerala's most famous traditional boat race.

Rahul Gandhi participate in snake boat race in Kerala

Rahul Gandhi in Kerala

Earlier in the day, Congress MP met fisher folks of Alappuzha district and discussed about the increasing unemployment, fuel price hikes, reduced subsidies, dwindling fish stock, inadequate educational opportunities, and other issues.

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

Rahul Gandhi embarked upon 3500 km long 'Bharat Jodo' yatra on September 7 from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. The March will be completed in 150 days and cover as many as 12 states. According to an ANI report, from Kerala, the Yatra will traverse through the state for the next 18 days, reaching Karnataka on September 30. It will be in Karnataka for 21 days before moving north. The Padyatra (march) will cover a distance of 25 km every day.

Rahul GandhiSnake boat raceKeralaBharat Jodo Yatra

