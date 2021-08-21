हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway between terrorists, security forces in Awantipora

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway between terrorists, security forces in Awantipora
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in the upper reaches of the forest area of Nagbaeran Tral of Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday (August 21, 2021). The security forces are undertaking the operation, revealed the police. 

"An encounter has started in the upper reaches of the forest area of Nagbaeran Tral, Awantipora. Police and Army are undertaking the operation. Details awaited," said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

According to the reports by news agency ANI, three unidentified terrorists affiliated with proscribed terror outfits JeM have been killed. The Jammu and Kashmir Police said that the search operation is underway.

The firefight erupted after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists. Further details are awaited. 

Earlier, on Friday, two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces at Khrew in Pampore area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district. Arms and ammunition including incriminating material were recovered after the encounter. 

(With Agency inputs)

