Two terrorists killed in gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, incriminating evidence recovered

Srinagar: Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed in an ongoing encounter with the security forces at Khrew in Pampore area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday (August 20).

Arms and ammunition including incriminating material was recovered after the encounter.

Kashmir zone police tweeted “ #AwantiporaEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (Total=02). #Search going on. Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. @JmuKmrPolice.”

A top police officer said that one killed terrorist has been identified as Musaib Ahmad from Khrew while the other one's identity is yet to be ascertained.

He added that both terrorists were associated with the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit and were in their hit squad. He said that they were responsible for the civilian killings in South Kashmir.

Police claimed to have recovered one AK-47 rifle, one pistol with other ammunition and incriminating material was recovered from the encounter spot.

Earlier during v hours on a specific input about the presence of terrorists a joint cordoned and searches were launched in Khrew area by security forces.

A police officer said that as the suspected spot was cordoned the hiding terrorists fired upon the searching party. He added fire was retaliated and the encounter started at around 2.45am during night.

