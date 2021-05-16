Jammu and Kashmir security forces detect, neutralise IED in Shopian, no casualty reported

Shopian: A low intensity Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was triggered by unknown terrorists in Turkawangam village of shopian district of South Kashmir on Sunday (May 16).

Authorities explained that the device was of low intensity and did not cause any damage.

There were security forces present at the area to detect and defuse the IED and efforts are underway to secure the area and make sure there aren’t any more explosive devices in the area.

A police officer said “ Acting on a reliable input regarding an IED (Improvised Explosive Device ) was planted on Turkwangam-Sugan road, security forces rushed to the area to detect and defuse it. Unidentified terrorists, however, detonated the IED from a distance. Blast was of low intensity IED failed to cause any damage. The area has been taken into Cordon and search operation is going on.

It’s the second IED spotted in two days in south kashmir yesterday a 10 Kg IED was recovered in Pulwama the timely action averted Major tragedy.

Meanwhile, twenty-one people were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir for staging pro-Palestine demonstrations in violation of the curfew imposed to combat the coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Saturday (May 15).

Live TV