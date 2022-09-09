NewsIndia
JAMMU AND KASHMIR

Jammu and Kashmir: Tension grips Rajouri district, section 144 imposed to maintain law and order

Tension gripped the town in the aftermath of the suspension of a Kashmir administrative service (KAS) officer over remarks allegedly made by him against a subordinate who opted for vegetarian food while having lunch with the officer during office hours

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 01:44 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Tension gripped the town in the aftermath of the suspension of a Kashmir administrative service officer
  • Restrictions under section 144 CrPc have been imposed in Rajouri town to maintain law and order
  • Heavy deployments of police and paramilitary forces have been made to maintain peace in the town

Trending Photos

Jammu and Kashmir: Tension grips Rajouri district, section 144 imposed to maintain law and order

Jammu: Authorities imposed restrictions on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir`s Rajouri town to maintain law and order. Officials said restrictions under section 144 CrPc have been imposed in Rajouri town to maintain law and order. Under these preventive orders, an assembly of five or more persons is deemed unlawful.

Tension gripped the town in the aftermath of the suspension of a Kashmir administrative service (KAS) officer over remarks allegedly made by him against a subordinate who opted for vegetarian food while having lunch with the officer during office hours.

Also Read: Building collapses in Delhi's Azad Market, 4 injured

After the subordinate lodged a formal complaint against the officer, he was placed under suspension pending an inquiry. Authorities have imposed restrictions to prevent any flare-up between the two communities after Friday`s congregational prayers in the town.

Heavy deployments of police and paramilitary forces have been made to maintain peace in the town.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Digital fast to end mobile addiction
DNA Video
DNA: Playing with people's emotions by beautifying Mumbai blasts convict's tomb
DNA Video
DNA: 'Fighting attitude' of Pak team on cricket field
DNA Video
DNA: Statue of Netaji at 'India Gate' after 75 years of independence
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 8, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Main Sponsor of Madrasas exposed
DNA Video
DNA: Funny DNA test of India's defeat
DNA Video
DNA: The Story of Japan's Shoji Morimoto
DNA Video
DNA: Fake 'Maggi Masala' gang busted
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the 'big crisis' of young children