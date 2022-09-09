BREAKING: Building collapses in Delhi's Azad Market, 5 feared trapped

New Delhi: A building in Delhi's Azad Market collapsed on Friday. Five people are feared trapped in the debris. Rescue operation underway reported ANI. No casualties reported till now but four persons have been injured in the accident, said DCP North District, Sagar Singh Kalsi.

Five persons trapped under debris at building collapse site in Delhi's Azad Market area, rescue operation underway says Fire Department. https://t.co/cXACNlLMQC — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2022

(This is a developing story)