NewsIndia
DELHI

BREAKING: Building collapses in Delhi's Azad Market, 5 feared trapped

A building in Delhi's Azad Market collapsed on Friday. Five people are feared trapped in the debris while two have been injured. Rescue operation underway reported ANI.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 10:02 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

BREAKING: Building collapses in Delhi's Azad Market, 5 feared trapped

New Delhi: A building in Delhi's Azad Market collapsed on Friday. Five people are feared trapped in the debris. Rescue operation underway reported ANI. No casualties reported till now but four persons have been injured in the accident, said DCP North District, Sagar Singh Kalsi.

(This is a developing story)

Live Tv

DelhiAzad Marketbuilding collapseDelhi mishap

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Digital fast to end mobile addiction
DNA Video
DNA: Playing with people's emotions by beautifying Mumbai blasts convict's tomb
DNA Video
DNA: 'Fighting attitude' of Pak team on cricket field
DNA Video
DNA: Statue of Netaji at 'India Gate' after 75 years of independence
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 8, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Main Sponsor of Madrasas exposed
DNA Video
DNA: Funny DNA test of India's defeat
DNA Video
DNA: The Story of Japan's Shoji Morimoto
DNA Video
DNA: Fake 'Maggi Masala' gang busted
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the 'big crisis' of young children