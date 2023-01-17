Jammu and Kashmir: Troops on high alert ahead of republic day, says DGP

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police DGP Dilbagh Singh while speaking to reporters in Srinagar said that troops across the Union Territory are alert and maintaining high-level vigil ahead of republic day celebrations. While giving details about the Budgam encounter during which two terrorists were killed earlier today, DGP said that "both the terrorists were moving in a vehicle and when forces stopped them for checking purpose they fired and tried to flee but alert troops retaliated and killed both local terrorists from Pulwama who were affiliated with LeT".

On the upcoming Bharat Jodo Yatra which is likely to enter J&K on January 19, DGP Dilbagh Singh said, "adequate security arrangements have been taken place for the peaceful Yatra and taking all security points under consideration and connivance of local population. “Yatra will be allowed to move by foot at certain places in Srinagar and in vehicles at certain locations where roads are narrow and single," he said.

On the listing of Pakistani national and Deputy Amir of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (Let) Abdul Rehman Makki, brother-in-law of Hafiz Syed, as an international terrorist at UN who was responsible for the killing of 100s of civilians at 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack, DGP said, "this is the welcome step and the Indian government is working on all fronts to expose these kinds of terrorists sitting across the world so that they get punished and their supporting countries get exposed".

DGP added that they have got vital clues about the Rajouri attack where 7 civilians belonging to minorities were killed in terror attackers and soon, we will get success in getting the killers and their movements are being tracked.

