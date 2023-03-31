Jammu And Kashmir: Two Hybrid Terrorists Arrested In Connection With Attack On Social Media Journalist

Jammu Kashmir Police on Friday claimed to have arrested two hybrid terrorists of a Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit involved in an attack on a social media journalist in the Shopian district of South Kashmir last year. Police said that it has constituted a special investigation team (SIT) and as the investigation progressed, the police managed to round up a number of suspects based on oral, circumstantial and technical evidence.

During questioning, two suspects identified as Suhaib Reyaz son of Reyaz Ahmad Mir and Anayat Ullah Iqbal son of Mohammad Iqbal Wani, both residents of Saidapora Payen admitted their involvement in the terror attack. It also came to the fore that both were working as hybrid terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit TRF-an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

According to the police spokesman, on their disclosure, the weapon of offence viz a pistol along with its magazine and 05 pistol rounds besides, an IED has been recovered from the orchards of village Saidapora Payen Shopian.

Further investigation of the case is still going on, reads the statement.

Waseem Ahmad Wani (27), a resident of Heerpora area of Shopian, who ran a YouTube news channel, escaped unhurt after two motorcycle-borne militants shot at him on December 25 last year.