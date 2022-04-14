Four terrorists have been killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists at Badigam Zainpora village in Shopian district of South Kashmir.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, "Two more terrorist have been killed in addition to two terrorists killed earlier, however their identity is being ascertained."

Earlier, on a specific input about the presence of terrorists in this village, a joint team of police, army and CRPF launched a search operation in Badigam.

A police official said, "As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the forces and the fire was retaliated and an encounter started.”

It's pertinent to mention that this is 37th encounter since January and the security forces have managed to kill 51 terrorists this year in Kashmir valley. While 26 active terrorists and 166 terrorists' associates were arrested.

