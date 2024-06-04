Janata dal (United) Lok Sabha Election Winners Candidate FULL List 2024

Janata Dal ( United ) Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: The 18th General Lok Sabha Election in India concluded on June 1, 2024. Janata Dal ( United ) has released its list of candidates for this crucial election.

The Janata Dal ( United ) is a political party in India. It was founded by Sharad Yadav, George Fernandes and Nitish Kumar on October 30, 2003. It has a stronghold in Bihar, and also contests in Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur. It became the seventh largest party in the 17th Lok Sabha after winning 16 seats . Presently Nitish Kumar is the president of the party. . It has its headquarter in Delhi.

In Bihar, the alliance between Staline’s Janata Dal ( United ) , and NDA alliance seems to resonate with voters. Exit polls suggest a dominating sweep of the alliance , capturing 31-34 seats in the state