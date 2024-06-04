Janata dal (United) Lok Sabha Election Winners Candidate FULL List 2024
Janata Dal (United) Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024 Full Winner Candidates: Janata Dal (United)supporters are waiting for the Lok Sabha Chunav Result 2024 to find the list of their representatives in the Lok Sabha.
Janata Dal ( United ) Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: The 18th General Lok Sabha Election in India concluded on June 1, 2024. Janata Dal ( United ) has released its list of candidates for this crucial election.
The Janata Dal ( United ) is a political party in India. It was founded by Sharad Yadav, George Fernandes and Nitish Kumar on October 30, 2003. It has a stronghold in Bihar, and also contests in Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur. It became the seventh largest party in the 17th Lok Sabha after winning 16 seats . Presently Nitish Kumar is the president of the party. . It has its headquarter in Delhi.
In Bihar, the alliance between Staline’s Janata Dal ( United ) , and NDA alliance seems to resonate with voters. Exit polls suggest a dominating sweep of the alliance , capturing 31-34 seats in the state
|Constituency
|Winner Candidate
|Total Vote
|Margin
|Party
|Valmiki Nagar
|SUNIL KUMAR
|523422
|98675
|
Janata Dal (United)
|Sheohar
|LOVELY ANAND
|476612
|29143
|
Janata Dal (United)
|Sitamarhi
|DEVESH CHANDRA THAKUR
|515719
|51356
|
Janata Dal (United)
|Jhanjharpur
|RAMPRIT MANDAL
|533032
|184169
|
Janata Dal (United)
|Supaul
|DILESHWAR KAMAIT
|595038
|169803
|
Janata Dal (United)
|Madhepura
|DINESH CHANDRA YADAV
|640649
|174534
|
Janata Dal (United)
|Gopalganj
|DR. ALOK KUMAR SUMAN
|511866
|127180
|
Janata Dal (United)
|Siwan
|VIJAYLAKSHMI DEVI
|386508
|92857
|
Janata Dal (United)
|Bhagalpur
|AJAY KUMAR MANDAL
|536031
|104868
|
Janata Dal (United)
|Banka
|GIRIDHARI YADAV
|506678
|103844
|
Janata Dal (United)
|Munger
|RAJIV RANJAN SINGH ALIAS LALAN SINGH
|550146
|80870
|
Janata Dal (United)
|Nalanda
|KAUSHALENDRA KUMAR
|559422
|169114
|
Janata Dal (United)
