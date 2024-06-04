Advertisement
LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2024

Janata dal (United) Lok Sabha Election Winners Candidate FULL List 2024

 Janata Dal (United) Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024 Full Winner Candidates: Janata Dal (United)supporters are waiting for the Lok Sabha Chunav Result 2024 to find the list of their representatives in the Lok Sabha.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2024, 04:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Janata Dal ( United )  Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: The 18th General Lok Sabha Election in India concluded on June 1, 2024. Janata Dal ( United )  has released its list of candidates for this crucial election.

The Janata Dal ( United )  is a political party in India. It was founded by Sharad Yadav, George Fernandes and Nitish Kumar on October 30, 2003. It has a stronghold in Bihar, and also contests in  Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur. It became the seventh largest party in the 17th Lok Sabha after winning 16 seats .  Presently Nitish Kumar is the president of the party. . It has its headquarter in Delhi.

 In Bihar, the alliance between Staline’s Janata Dal ( United ) , and NDA alliance seems to resonate with voters. Exit polls suggest a dominating sweep of the alliance , capturing 31-34  seats in the state 

Constituency Winner Candidate Total Vote Margin Party
Valmiki Nagar SUNIL KUMAR 523422 98675

Janata Dal (United) 

 
Sheohar LOVELY ANAND 476612 29143
 

Janata Dal (United) 
Sitamarhi DEVESH CHANDRA THAKUR 515719 51356
 

Janata Dal (United) 

Jhanjharpur RAMPRIT MANDAL 533032 184169

Janata Dal (United) 

 
Supaul DILESHWAR KAMAIT 595038 169803

Janata Dal (United) 

 
Madhepura DINESH CHANDRA YADAV 640649 174534
 

Janata Dal (United) 

Gopalganj DR. ALOK KUMAR SUMAN 511866 127180
 

Janata Dal (United) 

Siwan VIJAYLAKSHMI DEVI 386508 92857
 

Janata Dal (United) 

Bhagalpur AJAY KUMAR MANDAL 536031 104868

Janata Dal (United) 

 
Banka GIRIDHARI YADAV 506678 103844
 

Janata Dal (United) 

Munger RAJIV RANJAN SINGH ALIAS LALAN SINGH 550146 80870

Janata Dal (United) 

 
Nalanda KAUSHALENDRA KUMAR 559422 169114
 

 Janata Dal (United)

 
