Jashpur incident: MP, Odisha should act against ganja smuggling, says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday (October 16) said neighbouring Madhya Pradesh and Odisha governments should take action to curb ganja (cannabis) smuggling in their states.

Baghel made the statement a day after an SUV, allegedly transporting ganja between MP and Odisha, ploughed into a religious procession in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh, killing one person and injuring 17 others.

The chief minister was talking to reporters at Raipur airport after arriving here from Delhi.

Asked about state home minister Tamradhwaj Sahu seeking compensation from the BJP- ruled Madhya Pradesh over the incident, Baghel said, “The vehicle belonged to MP, and ganja peddlers were heading there from Odisha. Generally ganja peddlers come from Odisha.... The Odisha government should take stern action."

The two people riding in the SUV were from MP, the chief minister said, wondering if there were more such smugglers. The MP government should look into this aspect, he added.

Opposition BJP in Chhattisgarh should demand that the MP government crack down on these rackets, he added.

"The incident (in Jashpur district) is very unfortunate and we have full sympathy for the family of the deceased. Whatever action was required, the state government took it immediately, the accused were arrested while TI (Thana-in-charge of Pathalgaon police station) was removed and Assistant Sub Inspector suspended. The investigation is underway and further action will be taken accordingly,” he said.

Baghel, who attended a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) in Delhi, said organization elections were announced and coming assembly polls in five states, farmers' issues and internal security issues were discussed at the meeting.

