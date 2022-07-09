JEE Main 2022: Students hurry, today is the last day to apply for JEE Main Session 2. Earlier, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had reopened the application window for the JEE Main 2022 Session- 2 and had said that candidates can submit their application forms by 11 PM on July 9, 2022, on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main application window was reopened on July 6 and will remain active to apply till today - July 9, 2022.

"The candidates who have applied and successfully paid the Examination Fee for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 and want to appear for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2, are required to log in with their previous Application Number and Password as provided in Session 1. They may only choose the Paper, Medium of the Examination, and cities for Session 2 and pay the Examination Fees," stated the NTA in the official notification.

Click here to check the official notification.

JEE Main 2022 session 2: How to apply

- Go to the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in

- On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Registration for JEE(Main session 2) 2022′

- In the newly opened tab click on ‘New registration’

- Enter the required details and apply for online register

JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Direct Link to apply

- Login with the application number generated and enter the password

- Fill out the application and pay the application fees

- Submit your application form and download it for future reference.

Meanwhile, the NTA might announce JEE Main 2022 Session-1 result by July 10.

JEE Main 2022: Final Answer key

On July 7, the NTA came out with the final answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Main 2022 Session 1 on the official website. Once released, JEE aspirants can check their JEE Main result for session on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2022 Session-2 on these dates: July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30 of this year.