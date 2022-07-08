JEE Main Result 2022 BIG Update: NTA to release Session 1 result on THIS date at jeemain.nta.nic.in- check latest details
NTA will release jee main result 2022 session 1 result on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in by July 10, scroll down for more details.
Trending Photos
JEE Main Result 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce JEE Main 2022 Session-1 by July 10. On Thursday (July 7), the NTA released the final answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Main 2022 Session 1 on the official website. Once released, JEE aspirants can check their JEE Main result for session 1 on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Main 2022- Session 1 Answer Key
Talking to The Indian Express, a senior official told The Indian Express that JEE Main 2022 results for session-1 will announced soon by July 10. “We are almost ready and the result will be out this week,” the official told The Indian Express.
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Direct Link
Meanwhile, the NTA has reopened the application form for JEE Main 2022 Session -2. Candidates willing to apply can submit their application till July 9, 2022. The NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2022 Session -2 on July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30, 2022.
More Stories