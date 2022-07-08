NewsIndia
JEE Main Result 2022 BIG Update: NTA to release Session 1 result on THIS date at jeemain.nta.nic.in- check latest details

NTA will release jee main result 2022 session 1 result on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in by July 10, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 10:03 AM IST

JEE Main Result 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce JEE Main 2022 Session-1 by July 10. On Thursday (July 7), the NTA released the final answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Main 2022 Session 1 on the official website. Once released, JEE aspirants can check their JEE Main result for session 1 on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

Talking to The Indian Express, a senior official told The Indian Express that JEE Main 2022 results for session-1  will announced soon by July 10. “We are almost ready and the result will be out this week,” the official told The Indian Express. 

Meanwhile, the NTA has reopened the application form for JEE Main 2022 Session -2. Candidates willing to apply can submit their application till July 9, 2022. The NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2022 Session -2 on July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30, 2022.

